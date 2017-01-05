Three things we learned in the NHL: Jagr again?

A Jet played hero and villain, the Habs’ captain is captain-ing, and Jagr is at it again.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL Wednesday.

Jagr impossibly makes more history

This is getting out of hand.

With an assist Wednesday night, Florida Panthers legend Jaromir Jagr moved ahead of Paul Coffey and into fifth all-time in career helpers with his 1,136th. Considering Jagr just passed Mark Messier to become the second-highest scorer in NHL history earlier this season, a difficult question must be asked:

Have we hit peak Jagr exhaustion?

Needless to say, this feat pales in comparison to being second in points only to Wayne Gretzky, so forgive me if this accomplishment leaves my brain after 12 hours. There isn't enough room in there for many more Jagr milestones.

Even @NHL acknowledges this with their, "Oh dear god, him again?" sentiment:

Hey, it's all in good fun here. But seriously. Being second in scoring all-time is good enough, Jammy.

Ehlers plays hero, villain in one day

What an incredible run Nikolaj Ehlers has been on.

The Winnipeg Jets forward, after scoring a goal Wednesday, now has 13 on the season. But eight of those have come in the last eight games.

Only this was the second most notable part of Ehlers' game on this night. With a hit on Florida Panthers forward Seth Griffith, Ehlers was called out by Panthers coach Tom Rowe who called it a "dirty" hit. Griffith suffered a concussion, according to the team.

Griffith didn't have the puck, nor was he near to having it when Ehlers went directly into his head with a shoulder.

The Jets went on to cruise past the Panthers in a 4-1 win, spoiling Roberto Luongo's chance at passing Terry Sawchuk for fifth all-time in wins.

Pacioretty is clutch

With the overtime goal Wednesday, Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty has now provided a game-winner in consecutive nights.

But more importantly, that meant that he is now the franchise leader in overtime-winning goals.

The franchise leader. Of the Montreal Canadiens.

Now this is something we truly learned Wednesday: the key phrase there is overtime "winning" since overtime wasn't always sudden death, if you can believe it. The two players Pacioretty passed, Howie Morenz and Aurele Joliat, played in a time when their OT goals could have been followed up by more tallies in the same OT period.

Huh.

Turns out, it was one heck of a newsworthy game.

Brendan Gallagher left after a Shea Weber slap shot (trademark) hit him in the hand—the same hand he fractured last season. Paul Byron also left with an injury.

But Pacioretty was the star, and Sportsnet's Eric Engels sees this game as a step in his evolution as a leader.

Not bad for a guy who's faced his fair share of criticism—in Montreal, of all places.