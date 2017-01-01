Three things we learned in the NHL: Lundqvist passes Hasek

There’s a new King of Europe, a pauper became a prince, and the rich keep on getting richer. Thanks, 2016.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL Saturday.

Equipment manager suits up for Hurricanes

These stories are the best.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack fell ill Saturday (not that part), leaving starter Cam Ward without a backup. You know what time it is? Time for a random goalie signing!

With nowhere else to turn, the Hurricanes signed equipment manager Jorge Alves to a professional tryout contract so the team had a warm body on the bench.

It gets better. Alves painted his mask himself, including fellow equipment staff in the artwork.

Oh, and don't think he didn't still have to attend to his duties as equipment manager during the game.

Ward and the Hurricanes lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 and with under 10 seconds left, Alves got the call.

Alves was a goaltender in the Southern Professional and East Coast hockey leagues, and now has an NHL credit on his hockeydb page.

Awesome.

Blue Jackets extend streak, break Wild's

All jokes and jibes aside, this one was highly anticipated. For this stat alone:

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild collided Saturday with double-digit win streaks that have caught the imagination of the hockey world. And the game didn't disappoint. Both teams were clearly jazzed for this matchup, as evidenced by the pair of fights that broke out on the same stoppage of play.

And whether you believe in this form of cause and effect or not, the Jackets scored twice in 15 seconds one minute after the altercations.

Columbus ended up with the win, its 15th straight. The ride ends here for Minny but what a ride it was. One that was so good that the Wild saw their largest home crowd of the season.

Encore, 2000 expansion siblings.

Lundqvist tops Hasek

Whoa.

With a victory over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist surpassed legend Dominik Hasek in career wins with his 390th to become the leader among European netminders.

We better start calling Hank a legend by now too. The King is not enough anymore. The Legend King. Yeah, I'll workshop that...

Lundqvist has been a model of consistency, reaching 30 wins every season except the lockout-shortened 2013 season in which he still won 24 games. He's already up to 16 this season.

The seventh round pick from the 2000 draft has the one Vezina Trophy to his name which he won in 2012 but it's safe to say he's a lock for the Hockey Hall of Fame, despite the missing Stanley Cup.

Congratulations, King Legend. Wait, I can do better...