Three things we learned in the NHL: Streak busted

A couple of unlikely candidates pulled a rabbit out of a hat, the pixie dust is wearing off of Tampa’s backup, and the magic is gone in Columbus.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL Thursday.

HatTrick Maroon

A Gordie Howe hat trick? No thanks, I’ll just take the three goals.

That was my impression of Edmonton Oilers forward Pat Maroon who scored his first career hat trick Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Maroon came close to the “Howe” after he fought — nay, survived fighting — Zdeno Chara. (You can see that fight here.)

Even better is his reaction to it:

The big man has now reached a career high in goals (14) in just 40 games this season. He hasn't always played alongside Connor McDavid but boy, when he does, stuff like this happens:

With two assists Thursday, McDavid retook the NHL scoring lead with his 45th point.

Finally, and I'm not usually about these kind of stats, but oh man, 20 years?

Burakovsky called the end of CBJ's streak

The Washington Capitals seemed to have this one in the bag from the start.

Not only did the Capitals handily beat the Columbus Blue Jackets to end their near-historic winning streak Thursday but Andre Burakovsky saw it coming a mile away.

From Wednesday:

Burakovsky finished with a goal in a 5-0 drubbing. Columbus hadn't trailed by more than one goal during the entire 16-game streak. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was perhaps the team's best player over the stretch allowed all five goals and was pulled in the third.

The streak ended with a thud.

It was a great game to follow along with on Twitter and, unsurprisingly, the Caps and Jackets got a little... cheeky.

Regardless of the game's result, we all have to admit how fascinating the whole #Lumbus streak was. Take it away, John:

Sissons tricks Vasilevskiy

Pat Maroon wasn't the only player to notch his first career hat trick Thursday night, as Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons potted three against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was just Sissons' 79th NHL game, his third goal the 10th of his career, and featured the rare instance when a player scores an empty-netter then follows up with another goal with the netminder back in the net.

The North Vancouver native was a second round draft choice of the Predators in 2012.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed five goals in the 6-1 loss. Tampa has gone 4-4-2 in its last 10 games and has now allowed 12 goals over the past two games. Vasilevskiy had a hot start to the year in filling in semi-frequently for the now-injured Ben Bishop but has given up 17 goals over his past five.

Coach Jon Cooper wasn't about to throw his goalie under the bus, however.

BONUS THING!!!!1

Get this kid a family advisor/player agent now. He's got Ovechkin's "hot stick" beat.