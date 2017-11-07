Three up, three down: Canadiens’ Gallagher heating up

Welcome to the fantasy hockey stock market. Each week we will look at three players trending up and three players trending down.

Three Up

Brendan Gallagher – RW – Canadiens – 6 Goals, 5 Assists, 46 Shots, 15 Games

After a slow start, Gallagher is picking up the pace with five goals and nine points in the last eight games. More importantly, Gallagher’s shot volume remains high enough to keep him relevant even during inevitable slumps. Gallagher could probably produce more as he is skating merely 15:07 per game, with secondary power-play time. If used in a central role he could very well explode, similar to Brad Marchand in recent years. In the meantime, we’ll have to embrace Gallagher’s efficient game.

Brock Boeser – RW – Canucks – 5 Goals, 8 Assists, 34 Shots, 11 Games

After a hat-trick performance on Hockey Night In Canada, the secret is out: Boeser is a goal-scoring machine. He now has nine goals in 19 games at the NHL level. The rookie forward has scored at every level and should threaten for 30 goals this season. He is seeing enough minutes on a dynamic scoring line with Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi to remain relevant all year.

Tim Heed – D – Sharks – 2 Goals, 5 Assists, 24 Shots, 11 Games

The biggest question concerning the Sharks heading into the season was who would grab Patrick Marleau’s spot on the top power-play unit. It appears that Heed is the answer as the rookie defender is seeing nearly four minutes of action per game with the man-advantage. Heed’s emergence has allowed the Sharks to shuffle Brent Burns over to the “Ovechkin” spot on their top unit, which gets has their top shooter firing away from closer.

Meanwhile, Heed boasts a strong and accurate enough shot to bomb away from the point. Anyone concerned that the relatively unknown Heed cannot sustain his quick start should be advised that he is a seasoned pro at 26 years of age, who scored at a point-per-game rate in the AHL last season. He is legit and will continue to produce so long as he sees top power-play usage.

Three Down

Milan Lucic – LW – Oilers – 2 Goals, 4 Assists, 25 Shots, 13 Games

Half of Lucic’s 50 points came on the power play last season. He has now been bumped off the top unit with the Oilers struggling to produce. Lucic’s production last season was probably fool’s gold. He has never been productive with the man advantage in any other season. Now that he’s on the outside looking in he no longer gets you exposure to Connor McDavid. That’s a recipe for waiver fodder.

Derek Stepan – C – Coyotes – 2 Goals, 5 Assists, 47 Shots, 16 Games

Stepan is in a great spot to be productive, skating over 20 minutes per game on the Coyotes’ top line alongside super-rookie Clayton Keller. Unfortunately, Stepan looks slow and overmatched. On the plus-side, Stepan is racking up shot totals at nearly 3.0 SOG per game. His shooting percentage should climb higher than 4.3. But his plus/minus is a pockmark if your leagues scores that category and his current six-game scoreless drought is untenable.

Nikita Zaitsev – D – Maple Leafs – 2 Goals, 4 Assists, 11 Shots, 16 Games

A hot start with five points in the first four games roped in fantasy owners to believing the sophomore defenceman was building on his promising 36-point rookie performance. Zaitsev has just one point in 11 games since. There isn’t much in his statistical profile suggesting that he will turn things around either. His on-ice shooting percentage of 13.9 actually suggests he has been lucky thus far. The defenceman is barely shooting the puck and has seen his role on the power play go to Morgan Rielly instead. Zaitsev is droppable in every format but those counting blocked shots.

Steve Laidlaw is the Managing Editor of DobberHockey. Follow him on Twitter @SteveLaidlaw.