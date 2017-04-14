Three-year-old joins Binghamton Senators as honorary member

The Binghamton Senators added some youth to their roster on Thursday when they signed three-year-old Abel as an honorary member of the team.

Abel, who is battling Stage III neuroblastoma, joined the Senators for a tour of the team’s arena, hopped in the driver’s seat of a Zamboni, hung out with the players in the locker room, and got a front-row seat to practice.

The day was capped off with a B-Sens jersey from coach Kurt Kleinendorst and a on-ice photo with the team after practice.

Abel’s day with the Senators was captured in some awesome Twitter posts.