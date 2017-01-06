ECHL Toledo Walleye show off ‘Rocky’ inspired jerseys

“Yo, Adrian!”

The Toledo Walleye of the ECHL will be hosting a Rocky tribute night this Saturday night against ….

Wait. Click here before you continue to read.

The Walleye will be hosting a Rocky tribute night this Saturday against the Brampton Beast and they will be donning some of the most peculiar uniforms worthy of Mr. Balboa himself.

Toledo Walleye on Twitter



The players will be transformed from head to toe into the 54-knockout fictional boxer for a heavyweight matchup against the Beast, who sit eighth in the league (19-9-1-2). The Walleye currently hold the belt as they enter play at the top of the league's standings with 49 points (24-5-0-1).

It appears as though the players are getting behind the idea of gearing up in the elaborate jerseys but fans aren't sharing the same sentiment.

Zach Daugherty on Twitter



RallyAl on Twitter



Joe on Twitter



Patrick St-Laurent on Twitter



Brad Smith on Twitter



At the end of the day it's not just fun and games. The team will be auctioning off the jerseys for charity after the game.