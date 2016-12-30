Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Cats in the Hats

Blake Wheeler consoles Patrik Laine, Steven Stamkos chirps the Maple Leafs’ star rookies, and Denis Leary delivers a brilliant Alan Thicke eulogy in our Top 10 Tweets of the Month for December.

10. “Psst… Patrik. We’re supposed to shoot it in the other net.”

9. The Montreal Canadiens keep Alexander Radulov preoccupied on the bench the same way I keep my kid preoccupied in the grocery cart.

When Alexander Radulov decides to eat a banana on the bench in the middle of the game … pic.twitter.com/JwCWcs9jow — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) December 5, 2016

8. Pure slap stick.

7. Now that Florida Panthers majority owner Vinnie Viola is set to work with President-elect Donald Trump, the Panthers will be run by Doug Cifu, hockey expert. This is the world we live in.

6. The wound is still fresh in Montreal, Genie, but you went there anyway. Ace.

If someone didn't get traded I'd be first! https://t.co/VfiwHGOERf — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 6, 2016

5. Booing all other innocent fans > Cheering the cute little Red Wings fan

4. Player agent Jeff Jackson considers the reviewable offside and tells it like it is.

3. The sweet science.

Some things you just have to shake your head at as an older brother! Glad he got the take down! #"pretty"tough https://t.co/bslEVoeyc0 — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) December 21, 2016

2. Fresh men.

Hey @radkogudas , remember what happened that time you wore a hat like this to a game as a rookie? pic.twitter.com/QK1SkJOxrz — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) December 20, 2016

1. Inspiring: