Twitter Reaction: Canadiens make a big splash by acquiring Drouin

With the Canadiens coming off a disappointing first round exit, Carey Price a year away from unrestricted free agency, plenty of trade rumours swirling around Alex Galchenyuk, and a clear need for a centre, many people were expecting GM Marc Bergevin to make a big trade again this summer.

A little less than a year after making a blockbuster that sent beloved P.K. Subban to Nashville for Shea Weber, Bergevin stepped up again by moving his biggest young trade chip, 18-year-old defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, for 22-year-old Jonathan Drouin who was the third overall pick in the 2013 draft.

In junior, Drouin had been tried at centre on occasion, but in the NHL he’s been a left winger for the Lightning, so this move doesn’t automatically solve the need for a pivot. The Habs could try to shift Drouin to the position, move Galchenyuk back there, or still trade Galchenyuk for a centre.

Whatever they do from here, Thursday afternoon’s trade was another massive move by Bergevin and it had the fan base and the hockey world at large buzzing. Here is how people reacted to the trade: