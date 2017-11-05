Twitter Reaction: Duchene, Turris trade shocks hockey world

The hockey world was shook to its very core on Sunday night when the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators pulled off a blockbuster trade.

All the details on the trade can be found here but for a quick summary:

To Ottawa: Matt Duchene

To Nashville: Kyle Turris

To Colorado: Four prospects and three draft picks.

Too add to all the drama, Duchene was lifted from Sunday’s Avalanche game against the New York Islanders midway through the first period. News of the trade came shortly after.

On top of that, Duchene will make his Senators debut against the Avalanche (because why not?) when both teams travel to Sweden for two games next weekend.

It’s been a long time since the NHL has seen a trade of this magnitude so naturally hockey fans jumped onto Twitter and had a lot to say.

Here are some of the best reactions.