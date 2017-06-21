Twitter Reaction: The Golden Knights announce their team

The Vegas Golden Knights are unveiling their expansion draft picks team-by-team throughout the NHL Awards Show Wednesday night.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to some of the selections.
BLOCK 1
Colorado Avalanche – Calvin Pickard, G
Vancouver Canucks – Luca Sbisa, D
Arizona Coyotes – Teemu Pulkkinen, F
New Jersey Devils – Jon Merrill, D
Buffalo Sabres – William Carrier, F
Detroit Red Wings – Tomas Nosek, F
Dallas Stars – Cody Eakin, F
Florida Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault, F
Los Angeles Kings – Brayden McNabb, D
BLOCK 2
Carolina Hurricanes – Connor Brickley, F
Winnipeg Jets – Chris Thorburn, F
Philadelphia Flyers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F
Tampa Bay Lightning – Jason Garrison, D
New York Islanders – Jean-Francois Berube, G
Nashville Predators – James Neal, LW
Calgary Flames – Deryk Engelland, D
