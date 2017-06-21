Twitter Reaction: The Golden Knights announce their team

Richard Deitsch from Sports Illustrated joins PTS to discuss what type of crowd the Vegas Golden Knights could attract and if the casinos in Las Vegas will give away tickets for the new NHL franchise.

The Vegas Golden Knights are unveiling their expansion draft picks team-by-team throughout the NHL Awards Show Wednesday night.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to some of the selections.

BLOCK 1

Colorado Avalanche – Calvin Pickard, G

Vancouver Canucks – Luca Sbisa, D

Arizona Coyotes – Teemu Pulkkinen, F

New Jersey Devils – Jon Merrill, D

Buffalo Sabres – William Carrier, F

Detroit Red Wings – Tomas Nosek, F

Dallas Stars – Cody Eakin, F

Florida Panthers – Jonathan Marchessault, F

Los Angeles Kings – Brayden McNabb, D

BLOCK 2

Carolina Hurricanes – Connor Brickley, F

Winnipeg Jets – Chris Thorburn, F

Philadelphia Flyers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F

Tampa Bay Lightning – Jason Garrison, D

New York Islanders – Jean-Francois Berube, G

Nashville Predators – James Neal, LW

Calgary Flames – Deryk Engelland, D

https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights/status/877693967168557056

More from Sportsnet
Follow Live: Vegas Golden Knights roster revealed
Sportsnet Staff
Quick scoring punch for Golden Knights with Smith & Marchessault
Mark Gougeon