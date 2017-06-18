Twitter Reaction: NHL releases expansion draft protection lists

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural roster moved one step closer to fruition this weekend as the club finally got its hands on the protection lists from each of the other NHL organizations.
After a season of frenzied prognostication, those lists were released publicly by the NHL on Sunday, laying out which names will be officially off-limits to Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. As rumours of side-deals and crafty draft strategies continue to swirl, the lists offered up a small dose of clarity to those anxious to see which name will be poached from their beloved team’s roster.
With the picture a little bit clearer and the expansion draft just days away, here’s how the hockey world reacted to the news:
The #Flames exposure list includes two guys that have deals in Europe, two who were signed to hit exposure requirements, and Troy Brouwer.