Vadim Shipachyov to leave Golden Knights for KHL via retirement

Vadim Shipachyov will retire from the NHL in order to return to Russia, according to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels.

Shipachyov signed with Vegas in May, after many seasons of standout play in the KHL.

He was unable to crack the Golden Knights roster, and would not report to the AHL, as both he and the team looked for opportunities elsewhere.

Vegas will retain the 30-year-old’s NHL rights until he turns 35.