Vegas acquires Gusev, 2017 2nd-rounder, 2018 4th-rounder from Lightning

Russia's Nikita Gusev (Martin Meissner/AP)

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Nikita Gusev a 2017 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-rounder from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

More to come…

More from Sportsnet
Twitter Reaction: The Golden Knights announce their team
Sportsnet Staff
Golden Knights get fifth-round pick in 2017 from Hurricanes
Sportsnet Staff

Acquire:
  • Nikita Gusev
  • 2017 second-round pick
  • 2018 fourth-round pick
Acquire:
  • Expansion Draft considerations