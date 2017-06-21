Vegas Golden Knights swap draft picks with Winnipeg Jets

Watch as the Vegas Golden Knights bolster their roster with picks Brendan Leipsic, Colin Miller, Marc Methot, David Schlemko, David Perron, Oscar Lindberg, Griffin Reinhart and Alexei Emelin.

The Vegas Golden Knights have sent the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick in 2017 to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2017 first-rounder and 2019 third-round selection.

More to come…

Acquire:
  • 2017 1st-round pick (via CBJ)
Acquire:
  • 2017 1st-round pick
  • 2019 3rd-round pick