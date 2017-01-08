Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Wilson inactive for Predators

Nashville Predators' Colin Wilson, centre, celebrates with Viktor Arvidsson, left, of Sweden, and Filip Forsberg, of Sweden, after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday.

CHICAGO — Nashville forwards Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson have been scratched for the Predators’ game against Chicago due to injuries.

Arvidsson missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, and Wilson was inactive after he left Friday’s 2-1 loss at Florida with a lower-body injury.

The Predators have been hampered by injuries for much of the season. Defenceman P.K. Subban has been out since Dec. 15 with an upper-body injury, and forward James Neal was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Nashville had dropped two of three heading into Sunday night’s game against the Blackhawks.

