Vladislav Kamenev recalled by Predators

The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Vladislav Kamenev ahead of Friday night’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Kamenev was a second-round pick of the team in 2014 and has spent the past two seasons with Nashville’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee.

The 20-year-old has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 31 games this season with the Admirals.

He has yet play in an NHL game.