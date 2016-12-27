What to Watch For: Blue Jackets gun for 13th straight win

Following a three-day holiday break, NHL hockey is back on the ice tonight with 10 games on the schedule. Here are a few things to watch for Tuesday…

Blue Jackets and Wild look to continue long win streaks:

The Blue Jackets, riding a franchise-record 12 game win streak, will look to extend it to 13 when they host the Bruins in Columbus. According to the NHL, the 12-game run is tied the longest in the league over the past four seasons.

The Elias Sports Bureau notes that only two clubs have posted longer single-season win streaks since the start of 2005-06: the 2009-10 Capitals (14-0-0) and 2012-13 Penguins (15-0-0).

The red-hot Sergei Bobrovsky, who is riding personal win and point streaks of 10 and 12 games (11-0-1) respectively, is expected to start in goal for Columbus.

As for The Wild, they're hoping to extend their win streak to 11 games as they visit the Predators in Nashville.

And make no mistake, Bruce Boudreau's bunch is a legit Western Conference power:

The only others to achieve the feat with two teams are Scotty Bowman (10 with the 1983-84 Sabres and 17 with the 1992-93 Penguins) and Joel Quenneville (10 with the 2001-02 Blues and 11 with the 2012-13 Blackhawks and 12 with the 2015-16 Blackhawks).

Don't sleep on the Senators...

The sneaky-good Senators (43 points, 2nd in the Atlantic) are in New York to take on the Rangers. The Senators, winners of four straight entering tonight, are just four points back of the Rangers, with two games in hand, for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators' success thus far this season has been in large part due to their league-best record in one-goal games: 11-2-3. It sure helps explain their won-loss record despite a -1 goal differential.

With No. 1 goaltender Craig Anderson having missed the past eight games while tending to his ailing wife Nicholle while she undergoes cancer treatments, Mike Condon has stepped up posting an impressive 8-3-2 record, with a .924 save percentage.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senators recalled backup Matt O'Connor.

As for New York, Antti Raanta looks like a strong bet to start tonight thanks to this development:

Winnipeg in tough next two games

If the Winnipeg Jets hope to mount a post-Christmas surge up the Western Conference standings, they're going to have to beat some good teams along the way. So they might as well start Tuesday in Chicago against the Blackhawks before hosting the red-hot Blue Jackets Thursday.

With just 35 points in 36 games, the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference, three points back of eighth place Calgary.

The good news for Winnipeg? They entered the holiday break having won three of four and they're 2-0 against the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks this year, having beaten them 4-0 on Nov. 15 and 2-1 on Dec. 4.

More Jets vs. Blackhawks notes, via nhl.com/jets:

• Since relocating to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season, the Jets are 5-4-0 against the Blackhawks at United Center. The Jets are one of five teams to have more wins than losses (including overtime and shootout losses) in Chicago during that time period and are tied for the third most wins.

• The Jets have held the Blackhawks to two goals or less in six of the last seven meetings in Chicago.

• Both Winnipeg goaltenders have stellar numbers against the Blackhawks: Connor Hellebuyck is 2-1-0 with a 1.02 goals-against and .964 save percentage while Michael Hutchinson is 4-1-1 with a 1.33 GAA and .961 save percentage.

