What to Watch For: Blue Jackets, Wild clash in historical matchup

The NHL is ringing in the new year in grand fashion, with a full slate of 11 games, featuring five Canadian teams, on the schedule starting as early a 1 p.m. ET and as late as 10:30 p.m. ET.

Blue Jackets, Wild put streaks on the line in historical matchup

This isn’t just the best NHL matchup available on Saturday night, this is probably the the best matchup available for the entire season in an improbable clash between two seemingly unbeatable teams, the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets (there’s a sentence you probably never thought you’d hear).

The game will mark the first time not only in NHL history, but the first time in the history of any of the Big Four sports that two teams with winning streaks of 12 or more games will meet.

The previous NHL record wasn't even close, as two teams with 6 or more wins have faced each other four other times.

Look for the goaltenders to dictate who wins this game, as both Sergei Bobrovsky and Devan Dubnyk have led the way for their respective teams during their streaks and have played their way into the Vezina Trophy conversation.

If the Wild win, they will extend their franchise record streak to 13 wins in a row. If the Blue Jackets win, their streak will reach 15 straight and they will join elite company as only four other NHL teams have had winning streaks of 15 or more games.

Crosby takes on his childhood team yet again

It's always a big story when the NHL's best player squares off against his childhood team, as Sidney Crosby prepares to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Since joining the NHL, Crosby has enjoyed playing his favourite team, scoring 40 points in just 31 career games against the Habs.

However, especially over this past calendar year, Crosby has been doing that to every team he's faced. He now has 100 regular-season points in 2016, to go along with a Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy.

Saturday will mark an end to what might have been the best 365 days we've seen out of Sid, while his Olympic-teammates Shea Weber and Carey Price will try to prevent him from going out of 2016 the same way he came in to it, with a bang.

Bruins, Sabres square off for second straight game

Despite picking up the 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the feisty Boston Bruins may have revenge on their minds when playing them again on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a home-and-home.

Late in the first period of Thursday's game, the Sabres' William Carrier hit David Backes in the head, who was forced to leave the game, did not return and is expected to miss Saturday's game as well.

Carrier was assessed a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head on the play, and after serving the penalty he was challenged by Bruins' defenceman Adam McQuaid. The referees would get in the way of the ensuing fight, essentially giving Carrier several free shots at McQuaid, who was being held back.

Carrier was not suspended for the questionable hit, so McQuaid and the Bruins might be looking to take the law into their own hands on Saturday.

Look for some potential fireworks between these Atlantic Division rivals.

Sharks look to continue domination of their cross-state rivals

The San Jose Sharks have been downright dominant against the Los Angeles Kings of late, not only ousting them in just five games in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, but also defeating them twice this season by a combined score of 6-2.

Over those two games, Logan Couture has led both teams with four points (three goals, one assist) and will try to continue his success against his team's Pacific Division rivals on Saturday.

The gap between these teams could get even larger, as they are seemingly headed in opposite directions, with the Sharks rolling, having won seven of eight, and the Kings going ice cold, winning just one of their past six.