What to Watch For: Blue Jackets, Wild put streaks on the line

The NHL is back in full swing following the holiday break, as the league’s third day back is jam packed with 12 games, featuring six Canadian teams.

Here’s what we are watching for on Thursday:

Blue Jackets, Wild look to keep improbable streaks alive

Both teams will attempt to prolong their current winning streaks on Thursday, hoping to set the stage for a potential New Year’s Eve showdown in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking to join elite company in Winnipeg, as they attempt to win their 14th straight game, a feat only six other teams in NHL history have accomplished.

They should have an upper hand against a Jets squad who, despite winning four of their last five games, have struggled mightily against the Eastern Conference (5-8-2) and even moreso against the dominant Metropolitan Division (2-5-1).

The Jets will also to be looking to win their third game in a row, something they have yet to do this season, as they struggle to find consistency.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild will be looking to extend to their streak to 12 as they host New York islanders.

While struggling for most of the year, the Islanders are now in the midst of their best hockey of the season, winning three straight by a combined score of 13-6.

They Isles also remain the only team to beat the Wild by more than one goal this season, defeating them 6-3 back in Brooklyn on Oct. 23. However, Devan Dubnyk (who leads the NHL with a 1.58 goals against average, .947 save percentage and five shutouts) did not start that game and will have something to say about New York repeating that this time around.

Daniel Alfredsson to be honoured in Ottawa

The Swede (and probable 2017 Hall of Fame inductee) will have his number retired by the Senators on Thursday ahead of team's game against his other former-team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Alfredsson played in 18 NHL seasons (17 with Ottawa, one with Detroit) appearing in 1246 games, while scoring 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists). The 44-year-old spent 13 seasons as the Senators' captain and remains the franchise's all-time leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108).

The Red Wings (15-16-4) are in them midst of their worst season in two-and-a-half decades, sitting last in the Atlantic Division and looking well on their way to missing the playoffs for the firs time since 1989-90.

The Senators (20-12-3), meanwhile, should have the upper hand in this one, as they are playing some of their best hockey since their former-captain left the team, as fellow Swede and current team captain Erik Karlsson continues to dominated from the blue line, leading all defenceman with 25 assists this season and looking well on his way to another Norris Trophy nomination.

Canadiens look for revenge against Panthers

The Habs will be out for revenge after losing to the Florida Panthers in overtime back on Nov. 15 at the Bell Centre.

This wasn't just any normal loss for the Canadiens, as they were handed their first home loss of the season (where they started 10-0-0) and Carey Price was handed his first loss, home or away, on the season as well (Price was just one win from tying the 89-year old franchise record of 11 straight wins).

Since then, the Canadiens have still been good, but have not been dominant like they were to start the season, as Carey Price has shown a few kinks in his armour. The most recent example of this came on Wednesday, when the Canadiens blew a two-goal third period lead to the Tampa Bay Lightning, eventually falling 4-3 in overtime.

Maple Leafs, Matthews look to stay hot down south

The Maple Leafs have been red hot as of late, now sitting fifth in the Atlantic Division after beating the Panthers 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they will have a shot at tying the Tampa Bay Lightning for fourth in the division in what promises to be an even matchup with both teams coming off victories in the first half of back-to-backs.

The Maple Leafs are now a respectable 5-3-2 over their last 10 after winning their third straight.

Auston Matthews now has 11 goals in his last 15 games, while Frederik Andersen has a .946 save percentage over his last 16 (trailing only Devan Dubynk in the entire league over that span), as both continue to lead the way for the young Leafs, proving to be worth their off-season investments.