What to Watch For: How can Oilers, Canadiens improve in Game 2?

Through the first two nights of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, no team has won by more than two goals and we’ve seen six one-goal games, three of which needed overtime.

The games are tight, the hits are hard, the intensity is high and Canadian teams are 0-5.

Here are some storylines to keep an eye on in each of the four games on the docket Friday.

vs. Game 2

Series: NYR leads 1-0

7 p.m. ET, CBC

The Montreal Canadiens fired 31 shots at Henrik Lundqvist in Game 1 but couldn’t get any by the New York Rangers netminder. Might we see the likes of shift disturbers Brendan Gallagher, Andrew Shaw and Steve Ott try to get Lundqvist flustered in Game 2?

"You let Lundqvist see the puck, I don’t care who [shoots], he’s going to stop it,” Don Cherry said Wednesday. “The only way you’re going to get him is bug him and they didn’t bug him."

Lundqvist moved into first place on the Rangers’ all-time playoff shutouts list, passing Mike Richter.

Despite his team being blanked, Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is keeping a cool head.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to panic here, and I don’t think there’s any reason to make major changes to even show panic,” Julien told reporters Thursday. “And we’re not trying to hide anything. There’s a couple of guys who would be the first to tell you, ‘I need to be better,’ and we all know that. But at the same time, I think we’re a confident group, and if we play our game, I think we’re very capable of winning with the lineup we have now.”

Montreal went 3-0 against the Rangers in the regular season, averaging four goals per game so players like rookie Artturi Lehkonen, who was perhaps the best forward on the Habs in Game 1, know they are capable of much more.

“We know that we have firepower on this team and we just gotta show it in the next game,” Lehkonen said.

vs. Game 2

Series: PIT leads 1-0

7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a scare before puck-drop Wednesday when starting goalie Matt Murray suffered a lower-body injury during warmups, but the defending champions rolled with the punches like the veteran group they are. When you’ve got Marc-Andre Fleury as your backup there’s little cause for concern anyhow.

Fleury was excellent as he picked up his 54th career post-season victory, moving within two wins of the franchise record currently held by Tom Barrasso.

Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup and his chemistry with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust was immediately evident. That line combined for five points. The Blue Jackets are going to need to make a concerted effort to slow down Kessel, whose seven shots in Game 1 led all players. Phil the Thrill now has 11 goals and 24 points in 25 playoff games in a Penguins jersey.

“He's an amazing player," Malkin said of Kessel. "He's actually like a playoff guy. He wants to win every game. He wants to score every game. He wants to play hard every game.”

vs. Game 2

Series: STL leads 1-0

8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360

This series between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild probably got the littlest amount of attention prior to the start of the playoffs (at least in Canada) but its Game 1 was the most exciting of all the Game 1s. Blues goalie Jake Allen was a revelation, turning aside 51 and being the first star in a 2-1 OT win.

Even though Mike Yeo's team currently has the early advantage in the series they’re the team that needs to make more adjustments. The Wild dominated puck possession and doubled the Blues up in shots. If the Blues are banking on Allen standing on his head every night, it doesn't bode well for their chances going forward in this series.

vs. Game 2

Series: SJ leads 1-0

10:30 p.m. ET, CBC

The Edmonton Oilers had all the momentum after the first 20 minutes against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday. Energized after an electric rendition of O Canada, the Oilers were riding high and up 2-0 heading into the second period. Then they were reminded that although the Sharks struggled down the stretch, they are an excellent, well-rounded team. San Jose fired 34 shots at Cam Talbot over the final two periods plus 3:22 of overtime before Melker Karlsson blew the winner by the Oilers goalie.

It was the first NHL post-season game for many of the Oilers and they gave the puck away carelessly far too often.

"I know we've got to be better with the puck," Connor McDavid told reporters after Thursday practice. "Both blue lines, I thought coming out we were a little bit sloppy at our blue line, and I thought that's something we've been pretty good at all year."