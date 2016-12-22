What to watch for: Jagr’s pursuit of history

With 10 games and five Canadian teams in action Thursday, there’s plenty to keep an eye on, but here are a few of the matchups on which we’re narrowing our focus tonight.

The return of the Penguins-Blue Jackets rivalry

This one should have never gone away.

In 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the hockey world was treated to a new and exciting geographical rivalry between Pennsylvania’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Ohio’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

Angry, gritty, and dramatic are words that come to mind when trying to describe what went down in a 4-2 series win for the Pens, who nearly blew it to their neighbourhood underdogs.

Since then, let's just say they've gone in different directions. But tonight, they're two teams who haven't lost a regulation game in 10 straight and are separated by just one point in the standings.

Or in other words, your second- and fourth-place teams in the league. Overall.

You've either heard too much or too little about the Blue Jackets of late but it bears repeating that a team many expected to dwell in the basement with a coach on the back nine of his career has the second-fewest goals against and the NHL's best goal differential.

Oh, and they're on a team-record 10-game winning streak.

The Pens, meanwhile, have the league's highest goals for total, but have given up 29 more against than the Jackets. Sidney Crosby leads the NHL in goals with 22 while he and Evgeni Malkin sit fourth and third in total points, respectively.

Thursday's game is also a chance for longtime coaching partners John Tortorella and Mike Sullivan to face off. The two have traveled well together, working in Tampa Bay, New York, and Vancouver before Sullivan got a job with the Penguins' AHL affiliate last season. We all know what he did with that. Tortorella, meanwhile, has got to be in the early Jack Adams conversation, right?

Wild, Canadiens in the battle for the Vezina

This one should see some stubborn goaltending.

In one of the four #CanCon games Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild will boast two of the league's best netminders in what is sure to be an entertaining back-and-forth. Scoring chances, amirite?

Devan Dubnyk and Carey Price sit first and third in save percentage this season (second goes to Calder-worthy Matt Murray) with Dubnyk at .948.

Goodness, that's Tim Thomas-esque.

Price is second in wins (behind Sergei Bobrovsky of the aforementioned Blue Jackets) while Dubnyk is tied for fourth with 16. Want to hear the goals-against averages? Ok, you get the idea.

Fortunately, the game starts at 7:30 on Sportsnet 360, so you can switch easily between the 7:00 PIT-CBJ game and this tete-a-tete of zen, goaltending mastery.

Jagr-watch:

This one should (hopefully) produce some history.

On Tuesday night, Jaromir Jagr recorded three assists to put him into a tie with Mark Messier for second all-time in points.

On Thursday, when the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins, he could stand alone behind Wayne Gretzky. Only 970 points behind The Great One.

It's been a weird year for Jagr's Panthers but the shine on this game will be sparkling if the 44-year-old can record just one point. And who knows, maybe he'll play until he's 50. Either way, we're imploring you to keep an eye on this game because, for all the Jagr love and accolades of late, this one's the biggie.

And not for nothing, it's hard enough to separate Wayne and Mess, no matter what decade you're in.