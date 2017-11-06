Watch Live: Senators to introduce new acquisition Matt Duchene

The Ottawa Senators will hold a press conference on Monday morning with general manager Pierre Dorion and newest acquisition Matt Duchene.

Watch it live on Sportsnet 360 and right here on sportsnet.ca Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Senators acquired Duchene in a three-way trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Senators sent Kyle Turris to Nashville in the deal while Colorado received a package of prospects and draft picks.

Duchene, who had rumoured in trade talks as far back as the NHL Draft last June, has three goals and five assists in 12 games this season.

(Note: If you don’t see the video player at the top of this page at the start of the press conference, please refresh your browser)