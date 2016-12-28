What to Watch For: Maple Leafs hot on Florida teams’ tails

There are five games featuring three Canadian teams in Day 2 of NHL action following the brief holiday break.

Here are some of the storylines we are keeping our eye on Wednesday.

LEAFS HEAD SOUTH WITH CHANCE TO LEAPFROG FLORIDA-BASED TEAMS

Like many Canadian snowbirds, the Toronto Maple Leafs are heading to Florida in December.

Wednesday night marks the first of back-to-back games in the Sunshine State beginning with a trip to the BB&T Center to take on the Florida Panthers followed by a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Leafs currently sit one point behind the Panthers and two points behind the Lightning. If everything falls Toronto’s way, they could pass both teams in the standings by Friday.

As the cards currently lie, the Leafs are in good position to do just that.

During their last meeting in Toronto on Nov. 17, the Leafs embarrassed James Reimer in his Toronto return in a 6-1 shelling of the Panthers.

The Lightning, on the other hand, did to the Leafs what the Leafs did to the Panthers in their only prior encounter this season. On Oct. 25, Tampa Bay scored a touchdown in a 7-3 win at Air Canada Centre.

However, the Lightning team that the Leafs are set to face on Thursday is a drastically different team than the one that dominated them two months ago.

Tampa Bay’s injury report currently consists of several key pieces including: Steven Stamkos, Ben Bishop, Ryan Callahan, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat (Spoiler: one or two may be returning by then).

REINFORCEMENTS EN ROUTE TO TAMPA BAY

The injury-riddled Lightning may be receiving some offensive aid for their game against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday.

No, it’s not the 60-goal scorer Stamkos or the six-foot-seven netminder Bishop, but it’s certainly the next best thing.

Kucherov and Palat are going to be returning soon and it could be for as early as the game against the Canadiens. Despite missing the last six games, Kucherov still leads the team in scoring with 13 goals and 17 assists.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Lightning’s offence as Montreal’s super-human goalie, Carey Price, has been struggling lately.

Well, struggling based on Price’s standards.

In his last five games, Price has twice posted a sub-.900 save percentage and allowed three or more goals.

Meanwhile, Canadiens defenceman Andrei Markov is expected to miss the next three games.

CROSBY WILL SCORE TO CIRCUMVENT INJURY-DECIMATED BLUE LINE

Sidney Crosby scored his 25th goal of the season on Tuesday night, and he’s probably going to do it again 24 hours later.

He has now scored in four straight games and will most likely extend that streak on Wednesday as the Penguins host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sure, Cam Ward is playing some of the best hockey of his career, but during Crosby's current goal-streak he's managed to put the puck past the likes of Sergei Bobrovsky and the red-hot Antti Raanta.

Amazingly, the 29-year-old missed the start of the season due to a concussion and it has only taken him 30 games to lead the league in goals – and he does so by six.

Over the course of an 82-game season, Crosby is on pace to score 68 goals.

It’s no wonder why the Penguins have yet to feel the ramifications of a blue-line missing up to half its regular pieces.

Kris Letang has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, and Trevor Daley has missed the last five with an upper-body injury. To make matters worse, Olli Maatta missed Tuesday’s night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with an illness and has not yet been confirmed for Wednesday’s tilt.

Blue line or no blue line, Crosby is reason No. 1 as to why the Penguins sit second in the league with a 23-8-5 record.

Any game the Penguins play with Crosby in the lineup is a game that will likely see his name on the scoresheet, including Wednesday night's.