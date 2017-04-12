What to Watch For: Oilers have plenty to prove vs. Sharks

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: Day 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are a few storylines we’re following before the puck drops on the post-season.

7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

Guy Boucher is about to do something he hasn’t done in a while: ice a healthy roster. The Senators coach has dealt with plenty of injuries to his players all season, including Erik Karlsson, Bobby Ryan, Clarke MacArthur, Marc Methot and Mark Stone, among others.

“Depth is one thing, but quality depth is another, and we feel like we’ve got quality depth now,” Boucher told reporters on Monday.

Boucher told reporters on Tuesday that with the possible exception of Methot, whose finger may need an extra day to continue healing, everyone is “good to go” for Game 1.

Now with the luxury of choice when it comes to crafting lineups, look for Boucher to rely on his veterans as the team tests the post-season waters.

“From game to game it’s going to be a different decision,” Boucher said. “You might want to start with experience. This is the first game of the playoffs—some guys will freeze, some guys will have a tendency to be a little nervous.”

The coach has been impressed with the performance of his newest veterans—deadline acquisitions Alex Burrows, Victor Stalberg and Tommy Wingels, as well as last summer’s pickup, Derick Brassard—all of whom were brought in for the very reason that they know how to win.

“That’s where all these trades that were made, including Brassard last summer, they’re all trades that were geared towards accelerating the leadership and the intangibles,” he said.

The Boston Bruins are also a healthy mix of experience and fresh blood, and the oldest veteran on the squad may have something to prove to his Round 1 opponents. Defenceman Zdeno Chara spent four seasons and 45 playoff games with the Senators before the club moved on without him.

—

7 p.m. ET, CBC

Carey Price and the Rangers go way back, and all signs point to the Canadiens netminder being up to his usual brick-wall ways against a team he’s historically played well against.

Of course, the history between the goalie and New York isn’t so positive for Price. The last time these Atlantic foes met in the post-season was during the 2014 Eastern Conference Final, when Chris Kreider crashed the net in Game 1 and took Price out of the series.

This is a battle between two teams within striking distance of the Stanley Cup, as the Rangers’ window is closing and the Canadiens bolstered their roster during the off-season and at the deadline.

The Canadiens are hoping luck is on their side this year, but have already been a bit unlucky after captain Max Pacioretty was struck in the face with a stick on Tuesday and left the ice immediately.

But Canadiens fans will be relieved as its looking like Pacioretty will play.

—

7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360

There likely won't be much of a feeling-out process between these two Metropolitan rivals, and all signs are pointing to this first-round series being a rough one.

These two clubs met in the first round of 2014 in what turned out to be a tumultuous series that saw Brandon Dubinsky take on the role of Sidney Crosby's personal agitator. The two have quite a history, including a nasty cross-check, a rare fight and no playoff goals for Sid.

The Penguins have dealt with their fair share of injuries, but things are looking positive now that Evgeni Malkin has rejoined the team for the post-season run. The centreman will be playing alongside and feeding pucks to Phil Kessel.

Things are also looking up for speedy winger Carl Hagelin, who missed the final month of the season with a lower-body injury. While he’s not expected to be on the ice to start the series, he could make an appearance in Round 1.

Might that mean a return of the famed HBK line?

Over in Columbus, star rookie defenceman Zach Werenski is back, rested and looks to be ready to go for Game 1.

Also, on a non-injury note, Pittsburgh rental defenceman Ron Hainsey will finally make his post-season debut after 907 regular-season games. It’s not a record he’s proud to have set, but it’ll be finally end Wednesday night.

—

9:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360

The Wild went on a tear midway through the season but stumbled a bit down the stretch with many questioning whether they can re-harness the momentum they lost. The Blues, on the other hand, didn’t look like a playoff threat through much of the season and even declared themselves sellers at the deadline. But a strong, late push sent St. Louis barrelling into the post-season, and has many thinking that an upset here might not actually be much of an upset at all.

They’ve also become familiar playoff foes, meeting in the post-season for the second time in three years.

This rivalry between two Central Division defensive powerhouses is also very familiar to Blues head coach Mike Yeo, who spent several years behind the bench in Minnesota. His insight could go a long way in helping the Blues beat the Wild at their own game.

“I’m sure [Yeo] will be able to give us a lot of input on individuals as well as their team game, what players are comfortable with, but more importantly what gets them uncomfortable a little bit,” Blues forward Alex Steen said via NHL.com. “It’ll be important for us to create that feeling and that type of game plan against them.”

—

10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet

Young vs. old. Speed vs. size. Offence vs. defence. Scruff vs. beards. This first-round series between the Oilers and Sharks has it all.

The hockey world is in for a treat as one of the NHL’s most dynamic group of forwards takes on one of the best blue lines in the league.

The youth and inexperience of the Oilers could be an issue against last year’s runners-up to the Cup, but the speed at which Edmonton plays could turn out to be the true difference-maker in this youth-versus-age series.

That, and Connor McDavid. This year’s Art Ross Trophy winner (and likely Hart, too) drove the Oilers to the point of officially declaring themselves contenders this season after a decade without playoff games.

Everything has been clicking this year in Edmonton, and they didn’t let up during the long run to the post-season. The same cannot be said for the Sharks, who lacked consistency down the stretch and couldn’t hold on to their No. 1 spot in the Pacific.

Injuries to key Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Logan Couture could spell trouble in San Jose, with Thornton still working through a knee injury and Couture continuing his recovery from a puck to the face. Both are day-to-day, and questionable for Game 1.

(Also, did we mention the beards?)