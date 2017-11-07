Watch: Sabres prospect looks for high fives from opposing bench after goal

Casey Mittelstadt, left, shakes hands with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

To say Casey Mittelstadt is confident on the ice would be an understatement.

The Buffalo Sabres prospect emphasized that with his goal on Saturday in the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers’ win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Mittelstadt potted a goal in the first period to push the score to 2-0 for the Golden Gophers and promptly headed over to the Spartans bench in search of high-fives.

He held out his arm, and of course, was not met with any congrats until he reached his own bench.

The 18-year-old centre was drafted in the first round (eighth overall) by the Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft. It might not be long before we see his confidence displayed on the grand stage.

