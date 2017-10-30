Watch: Sharks honour Patrick Marleau before game vs. Maple Leafs

Watch as the San Jose Sharks welcome Patrick Marleau back with a tribute video, causing the Maple Leafs winger to fight back tears as the fans chant go wild.

The San Jose Sharks honoured Patrick Marleau for his 19 seasons of service with a video tribute just before Marleau’s new team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, took on the Sharks Monday night.

Monday’s contest marked the first time the 38-year-old returned to San Jose since signing a three-year contract with Toronto in July.

Marleau was drafted by the Sharks with the second-overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft. He is San Jose’s all-time leader in games played (1,493), goals (508) and points (1,082).

Entering Monday’s contest, Marleau had tallied four goals and seven points for the Leafs in 11 games played.

