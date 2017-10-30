Watch: Sharks honour Patrick Marleau before game vs. Maple Leafs

The San Jose Sharks honoured Patrick Marleau for his 19 seasons of service with a video tribute just before Marleau’s new team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, took on the Sharks Monday night.

Monday’s contest marked the first time the 38-year-old returned to San Jose since signing a three-year contract with Toronto in July.

Marleau was drafted by the Sharks with the second-overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft. He is San Jose’s all-time leader in games played (1,493), goals (508) and points (1,082).

Entering Monday’s contest, Marleau had tallied four goals and seven points for the Leafs in 11 games played.