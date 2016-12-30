What to watch for: Tarasenko, Panarin close in on scoring race

Only four games in action on Friday night with the Vancouver Canucks as the lone Canadian team.

Here are some of the storylines we are keeping our eye on.

YOUNG GUNS SHOOT TOWARDS SCORING LEADERS

A quick scan down the points leaderboard immediately tells you why Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid have been coveted as generational players since their early teens.

They presently sit tied atop the league with 42 points each (although Crosby has played in five less games than McDavid).

But two of the league's younger players aren't prepared to let them take off in a two-horse race.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Artemi Panarin both sit in the top five and are looking to make up some ground during Crosby and McDavid's night off.

Tarasenko is currently just three points behind the pair and is looking to get things rolling after registering just two points (one goal, one assist) in his last five games.

However, he is going to have to jump-start his scoring touch against a red-hot 21-year-old goalie in Juuse Saros, who has allowed more than one goal just once in his last five games, when the St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators.

Panarin, on the other hand, has been scoring left, right and centre recently.

His eight game point streak (five goals, nine assists) brings his total to 37 on the year and has earned him a nice little contract extension.

Like Tarasenko, when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Panarin will be facing a tall task in net. Cam Ward is enjoying his best year in six seasons and over his past five games he has posted a save percentage over .939 three times. But, he has recently allowed three goals against both the Penguins and the Washington Capitals.

PREDATORS AND BLUES CLASH FOR FOURTH TIME

Central Division residents Blues and Predators are no strangers to each other.

They have already squared off three times this season with Nashville taking the edge on the series with two wins -- all victories occurring on home ice.

In their last meeting on Dec. 13, the Predators doubled up the Blues 6-3 in a dramatic comeback. The Blues went up 3-0 within the opening minutes of the second period before the Predators came roaring back when five different players combined for six goals, Mike Fisher's second of the game came courtesy of the empty net.

The Blues were also leading their first game of the season on Nov. 10 when Jaden Schwartz opening up the scoring within the first five minutes of the game, but that was all the offence they could muster as the Predators came back again and won 3-1.

In St. Louis' only victory against the Predators this season on Nov. 19, they, like the other two games, opened up the scoring. The Predators tied that game up like they did in the others, but the Blues manged to prevent another comeback and win 3-1.

HURRICANES STAND STRONG AT HOME

The Hurricanes haven't been wowing anyone in the standings department but have been sneaky good at home.

They currently sit in sixth place in the powerhouse Metropolitan Division and are seven points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wildcard spot.

Their splits tell two very different tales.

On the road they have been miserable, winning just five times in 20 contests. At home, on the other hand, they are 10-3-1 and sit in the middle of the pack in the league.

On Friday night against the Blackhawks, the Hurricanes will be going for points in their 11th straight home game. Over that span they have beat the likes of the Boston Bruins, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens, the San Jose Sharks and the Capitals.