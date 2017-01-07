Should Wayne Simmonds be suspended for blind side hit to head?

Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds may be expecting a call from the NHL’s department of player safety in the coming days.

Simmonds delivered a hit to the head on Tampa Bay’s J.T. Brown in the final minutes of the third period Saturday. Philadelphia won the game 4-2.

The Flyers dumped the puck into the offensive zone and instead of chasing it down, Simmonds, who was skating at the Lightning’s blue line, circled back to his bench for a line change. In the process, his shoulder found Brown’s head.

Brown was watching the puck and met Simmonds’s shoulder the moment he turned his head to follow the play. He was down for some time while Simmonds went to the bench as the rest of the players on the ice engaged in some pushing and shoving.

No penalty was assessed on the play.