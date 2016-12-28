What’s The Call: Did Brian Gionta intentionally kick it in?

Brian Gionta certainly kicked the puck here, but should the goal still count against Tuukka Rask?

In first period action between Boston and Buffalo, Sabres defenceman Brendan Guhle sends the puck in on net.

Tuukka Rask makes the initial save before the Sabres’ Brian Gionta deflects the rebound in off of Rask to tie the game.

The Bruins challenge that Gionta kicked the puck in, but did he make a distinct kicking motion?

