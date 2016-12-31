Young Leafs relish chance to rub elbows with Toronto greats

TORONTO – Whoever stuck up the name plates knew exactly what he was doing.

First-overall draft pick Auston Matthews next to first-overall draft pick Wendel Clark.

Former No. 93 and undersized competitor Mitch Marner beside 93 ’til infinity and undersized competitor Doug Gilmour.

Goal scorer James van Riemsdyk adjacent to sniper Mike Gartner. Borje Salming sharing a bench with Morgan Rielly. Curtis Joseph putting on his pads beside Frederik Andersen, who is removing his.

On the final day of 2016, the Toronto Argonauts dressing room at Exhibition Place is bustling with proud Maple Leafs of every generation, Mike Palmateer and younger.

Leo Komarov and Nikita Soshnikov scurry about, hounding autographs from the alumni on pristine hockey sticks. Gilmour hangs the ratty, old-timey shoulder pads he wears but six times a year now on Marner, who’s surprised by their flimsiness.

"I’m sitting next to Wendel Clark," says Matthews, after Toronto’s lengthy outdoor practice in preparation for Sunday’s Centennial Classic. The Calder candidate is beaming, sweat-soaked eye black running down his cheeks, KISS-like.

"These are the guys that paved the way for us. There’s a lot of history in this franchise, and a lot of it is due to the guys here in the locker-room. It’s special to be around them, to hear some of their stories and get a sense of how big of an honour it is to wear that Leaf on your chest."

As the current Leafs remove their armour and the long-time graduates strap on theirs for the Alumni game against Detroit, the torch-passing symbolism smacks you in the face like a Tie Domi right. But it’s how the Leafs, new and old, speak of each other that supports the generational bridge.

"For the first time in a long time, I’m actually excited. I’ve been away from it," Domi admits, "Now I’m watching like everyone else. [Coach Mike Babcock] has them on the right path. These kids, they don’t give up. They play hard every shift. That’s what I like to see. It’s what I notice most."

Before mixing it up with Kris Draper like the good ol’ days, Gary Roberts, who retired in Toronto, spoke of the kids’ character.

"When you hear people talk about the Leafs’ young guys, they talk about how nice young men they are. That’s means a lot to us former players—to hear that they’re good boys," says Roberts. He stresses the importance of a talented core in the same age range growing together over the years.

"That’s what you want: an organization and team that’s a family. It improves the culture. They’re all battling through ups and downs together. They’re feeding off each other’s energy and experiences to become a better team, and you can see it."

For the first time since 2014, the Leafs have won four consecutive games, and their victory-obsessed coach, Mike Babcock, says they’re only three points off their desired pace for the season. Their confidence is gradually catching up with their exuberance.

Roberts looks at the off-ice bonding and on-ice chemistry of Toronto’s young studs and it brings him back to another alma mater, the Calgary Flames.

"Very similar," Roberts says. "I had Joe Nieuwendyk come to Calgary early in my career. He was one of my best friends. We had Lanny McDonald, who was basically our parent, he kept such good care of us. But I think Joe and I, entering the NHL together, helped us through those years."

Marner had no idea he’d be sharing stall space with Gilmour. "Spectacular," he thought when he saw the name plate next to his.

"The guy sitting right here, I’ve been watching since he was 11 or 12 years old," Gilmour says of Marner. "He played against my boys, so I’m cheering for him. He’s a great kid. Before the numbers were retired, they were asking about 93. I said, ‘One hundred per cent. If he wants to wear it, wear it.’ "

Domi raves about Nazem Kadri’s emergence through his growing pains and ability to embrace a checking role. The creaky-kneed Salming, 65, speaks to William Nylander’s improved discipline and Rielly’s speed.

"I’m not staying up all night in Sweden watching the games, but I follow Toronto, and I’ve been back here six, seven times in the last five months," says Salming. "I’ve seen four or five games this year, and [Rielly] really impresses me. He’s got his head up, and he’s a good skater. He’s good already, but he’s going to get even better."

Good getting better. That is the purveying mood in Leafland, one that will beam like the mid-afternoon sun when the puck drops on New Year’s Day.

"We’re hoping to restore our franchise to its rightful place. Getting to rub elbows with those guys and you see the pride they have in the uniform and being a Leaf and how important it was to them, it’s a great message for our young players," says Babcock.

Message received.

Standing beside a half-geared-up Salming, who’s nearly thrice his age, Rielly searches to put words to the moment.

"This would be hard to top in terms of highlights," says the 22-year-old defenceman. "Sitting here, having our conversation has been the funnest. Something I won’t forget."