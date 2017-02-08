Why did Zach Parise’s goal against the Blackhawks count?

Why did this one count?

Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise tied Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2-2 with a questionable goal (video above).

On first glance it looks as though Parise is definitely offside, but a nine minute review proved otherwise.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained on Wednesday Night Hockey why Parise’s goal counted.

What do you think? Was Parise offside on the play?