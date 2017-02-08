Why did Zach Parise’s goal against the Blackhawks count?

Watch as after review a Zach Parise goal is held up despite video replay showing he’s clearly offside.

Why did this one count?

Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise tied Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2-2 with a questionable goal (video above).

On first glance it looks as though Parise is definitely offside, but a nine minute review proved otherwise.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained on Wednesday Night Hockey why Parise’s goal counted.

What do you think? Was Parise offside on the play?

