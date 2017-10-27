Zetterberg on Red Wings’ struggles: ‘We aren’t good enough to win’

Eleven games into the season, the Detroit Red Wings have just four wins to their name. None have come in the past week and a half, with the Red Wings taking a six-game losing streak into their game against Florida on Saturday.

Captain Henrik Zetterberg, a veteran of 14 NHL seasons and a 2008 Stanley Cup run, didn’t mince words when asked to assess the state of his club.

“We aren’t good enough to win games,” Zetterberg told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Thursday. “And that’s why we’ve lost six in a row.”

Case closed.

The longtime Red Wing did eventually offer a more detailed analysis of Detroit’s shortcomings, pointing to the frequency with which the team is finding themselves in the penalty box. The Red Wings have topped double-digit penalty minutes in seven of their 11 games this season, and four times during their current losing streak.

“We can’t keep slashing,” Zetterberg said. “We should be better at knowing what we can and can’t do. That is on us.”

Head coach Jeff Blashill echoed his captain’s sentiments, pointing to the pileup of infractions that plagued Detroit in their Thursday-night loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning scored two of their three goals on the man advantage, emerging with an eventual 3-2 win.

“It’s stupid. You put them on the power play like that — we’d had two great kills in the first period,” Blashill said. “We probably gained momentum from the kills because we had done such an excellent job, and then we take a too-many-men penalty that’s totally inexcusable, 100 per cent inexcusable. Know who you are changing for, know if your guy comes off or not. Those are veteran players making that mistake. It can’t happen.

“Then we take the slashing penalties. We have to eliminate those types of plays. We were self-destructive tonight. You just can’t go to the box like that.”

While some of the calls against the club might be deemed questionable by the Red Wings faithful, Blashill said his team isn’t looking to place blame anywhere outside of the locker room.

“Every ref has his own kind of degree of what he thinks is a call,” Blashill said. “But at the end of the day, when I look at every one of them, it’s a penalty. We are putting ourselves at risk for them making that call. That is 100 per cent on us.

“We can’t whine about the refs making the penalty calls. We have to make sure we keep our sticks on the ice.”