Rogers Hometown Hockey – Surrey

Rogers Hometown Hockey makes its way to Surrey, British Columbia, and you can expect a great weekend of FREE hockey-related activities, NHL Alumni appearances, music, and fun for the whole family!

CITY HALL PLAZA – SURREY

13450 104th Avenue

Surrey

Saturday, December 9 – 12PM – 6PM

Sunday, December 10 – 12PM-10PM

Join Ron MacLean and Tara Slone LIVE on site on Sunday, December 10th for the broadcast as they tell the stories that celebrate the hockey history and culture that put Surrey on Canada‘s hockey map, and stick around the catch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For more information, check out www.hometownhockey.com.