Tom Renney stepping down as president of Hockey Canada

Scott Smith is set to replace Tom Renney as president of Hockey Canada.

Renney announced Thursday that he’s stepping down, and Smith, the organization’s chief operating officer, will take over effective July 1.

Renney joined the organization as president and CEO in 2014.

He will continue to lead and set the direction for Hockey Canada in his role as chief executive officer.

He said the move to promote Smith will allow the organization to more effectively deliver on its mandate to grow the game within Canada, and abroad.

Smith joined Hockey Canada in 1995 and was named COO in 2007.

He'll continue to oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization, but will take on a more public role for the organization as part of his duties as president.