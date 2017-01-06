UBC pays tribute to star athlete who battled mental illness

VANCOUVER – The University of British Columbia is paying tribute today to a star athlete who committed suicide last year after struggling with bipolar disorder and crippling depression.

Laura Taylor of Kelowna, B-C, was a goalie for the UBC Thunderbirds women’s hockey team after playing at the University of Saskatchewan.

Tonight, about 60 of her family and friends will be in attendance as her Number 29 jersey is retired.

Head coach Graham Thomas says Taylor’s suicide at the age of 33 came as a devastating shock.

Taylor's family says they hope the tribute will not only pay tribute to her life, but also keep open the dialogue about mental illness.

Her sister, Heather Taylor, says when Laura died they had to make a decision to do what they could to ensure this didn't happen to another family.

She says the stigma won't go away if families hide, adding that it needs to be talked about openly.