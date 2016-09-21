Russia
Canada
Location: Air Canada Centre
END 3RD 123T
Russia102
Canada122

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canada Russia
3:11 Tyson Jost Philippe Myers, Dillon Dube 1 0
9:47 Mikhail Sergachyov Denis Guryanov 1 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canada Russia
13:15 Dylan Strome (PP) Mathew Barzal, Thomas Chabot 2 1
17:08 Nicolas Roy Julien Gauthier 3 1

3rd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canada Russia
3:03 Mathew Barzal (PP) Pierre-luc Dubois 4 1
5:12 Kirill Kaprizov (PP) Mikhail Vorobyov, Yegor Rykov 4 2
9:06 Dylan Strome (PP) Mathew Barzal 5 2
10:36 Yegor Rykov Danil Yurtaikin, Kirill Kaprizov 5 3

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Denis Alexeyev 0 0 -1 0 2
Kirill Belyayev 0 0 -1 2 0
Grigori Dronov 0 0 -2 0 0
Denis Guryanov 0 1 0 2 0
Kirill Kaprizov 1 1 0 2 2
Pavel Karnaukhov 0 0 1 0 0
Vadim Kudako 0 0 -2 0 0
Danila Kvartalnov 0 0 1 0 0
Alexander Polunin 0 0 -1 0 0
German Rubtsov 0 0 -1 0 0
Yegor Rykov 1 1 1 0 3
Mikhail Sergachyov 1 0 1 2 1
Mikhail Sidorov 0 0 0 0 0
Yakov Trenin 0 0 0 2 4
Kirill Urakov 0 0 -1 0 1
Artyom Volkov 0 0 0 0 0
Mikhail Vorobyov 0 1 0 0 2
Yegor Voronkov 0 0 0 0 0
Danil Yurtaikin 0 1 0 0 2
Sergei Zborovski 0 0 1 2 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Ilya Samsonov 37 5 32 .865 60:00

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 1 2 0 0 5
Jake Bean 0 0 0 0 1
Thomas Chabot 0 1 1 2 5
Anthony Cirelli 0 0 0 2 0
Kale Clague 0 0 0 0 0
Dillon Dube 0 1 0 0 1
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 1 -1 0 2
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 1
Julien Gauthier 0 1 2 0 2
Mathieu Joseph 0 0 0 0 2
Tyson Jost 1 0 2 2 5
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 0 1
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 0 0 0
Philippe Myers 0 1 1 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 0 0 0 0 0
Nicolas Roy 1 0 2 0 2
Blake Speers 0 0 0 0 2
Mitchell Stephens 0 0 -1 0 3
Dylan Strome 2 0 -1 0 5

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Carter Hart 17 3 14 .824 60:00