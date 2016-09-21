Slovakia
Canada
Location: Air Canada Centre
4:15 1ST 123T
Slovakia000
Canada000

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Martin Andrisik 0 0 0 0 0
Martin Bodak 0 0 0 0 0
Radovan Bondra 0 0 0 0 0
Erik Cernak 0 0 0 0 0
Martin Fehervary 0 0 0 0 0
Mario Grman 0 0 0 0 0
Samuel Hain 0 0 0 0 0
Andrej Hatala 0 0 0 2 0
Marek Hecl 0 0 0 0 0
Oliver Kosecky 0 0 0 0 0
Filip Lestan 0 0 0 0 0
Patrik Osko 0 0 0 0 1
Oliver Pataky 0 0 0 0 0
Michal Roman 0 0 0 0 0
Milos Roman 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Ruzicka 0 0 0 0 0
Boris Sadecky 0 0 0 0 0
Marek Sloboda 0 0 0 0 1
Miroslav Struska 0 0 0 0 0
Marian Studenic 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Adam Huska 10 0 10 1.000 15:45

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 0 0 0 0 1
Jake Bean 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas Chabot 0 0 0 0 0
Anthony Cirelli 0 0 0 0 0
Kale Clague 0 0 0 0 1
Dillon Dube 0 0 0 0 0
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 0 0 0 0
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 0
Julien Gauthier 0 0 0 0 3
Mathieu Joseph 0 0 0 0 0
Tyson Jost 0 0 0 0 2
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 2 1
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 0 0 0
Philippe Myers 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 0 0 0 0 1
Nicolas Roy 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Speers 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Stephens 0 0 0 0 1
Dylan Strome 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Connor Ingram 2 0 2 1.000 15:45