Canada
2-0-0
Latvia
0-2-0
Location: Air Canada Centre
END 1ST 123T
Canada300
Latvia000

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Latvia Canada
10:38 Mathew Barzal (SH) Philippe Myers 0 1
11:54 Nicolas Roy (PP) Philippe Myers, Kale Clague 0 2
19:41 Taylor Raddysh (PP) Thomas Chabot, Dylan Strome 0 3

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 1 0 1 2 1
Jake Bean 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas Chabot 0 1 0 2 0
Anthony Cirelli 0 0 0 0 0
Kale Clague 0 1 0 0 0
Dillon Dube 0 0 0 2 0
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 0 0 0 0
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 0
Julien Gauthier 0 0 0 0 0
Mathieu Joseph 0 0 0 0 0
Tyson Jost 0 0 0 0 0
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 0 0
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 0 0 0
Philippe Myers 0 2 0 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 1 0 0 0 1
Nicolas Roy 1 0 0 0 1
Blake Speers 0 0 0 2 0
Mitchell Stephens 0 0 0 0 0
Dylan Strome 0 1 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Carter Hart 10 0 10 1.000 20:00

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Valters Apfelbaums 0 0 0 0 0
Rudolfs Balcers 0 0 0 0 0
Roberts Baranovskis 0 0 0 0 0
Richards Bernhards 0 0 0 2 0
Roberts Blugers 0 0 0 0 0
Filips Buncis 0 0 0 2 0
Karlis Cukste 0 0 0 0 0
Martins Dzierkals 0 0 0 0 0
Eduards Jansons 0 0 0 0 0
Gvido Jansons 0 0 0 0 0
Erlends Klavins 0 0 0 0 0
Renars Krastenbergs 0 0 0 2 0
Maksims Ponomarenko 0 0 0 0 0
Rihards Puide 0 0 0 0 0
Kristians Rubins 0 0 0 0 0
Deniss Smirnovs 0 0 0 0 0
Eduards Tralmaks 0 0 0 0 0
Tomass Zeile 0 0 0 0 0
Rimants Zeilis 0 0 0 0 0
Kristaps Zile 0 0 0 2 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Mareks Mitens 9 3 6 .667 20:00