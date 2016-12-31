GAME PREVIEW

Team Canada is making a change in net for their New Year's Eve showdown with the U.S. at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The squad had been rolling primarily with Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips, but will start Connor Ingram of the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday.

Ingram has made only one start in the tournament stopping six shots in a shutout effort against Slovakia, while Hart has stopped 37 of 42 shots in wins vs. Lativa and Russia good for an .881 save percentage.