Czech Republic
1-1-2
Canada
3-1-0
Location: Bell Centre
5:27 2ND 123T
Czech Republic110
Canada030

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canada Czech Republic
16:49 David Kase Adam Musil, Filip Hronek 0 1

2nd Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Canada Czech Republic
3:45 Blake Speers Mitchell Stephens, Mathieu Joseph 1 1
7:27 Mitchell Stephens Anthony Cirelli 2 1
8:53 Tomas Soustal Unassisted 2 2
13:32 Thomas Chabot Mitchell Stephens, Anthony Cirelli 3 2

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Vojtech Budik 0 0 0 0 0
Filip Chlapik 0 0 0 0 0
Frantisek Hrdinka 0 0 0 0 0
Filip Hronek 0 1 1 2 0
Lukas Jasek 0 0 0 0 0
Petr Kalina 0 0 1 0 0
David Kase 1 0 1 0 1
Radek Koblizek 0 0 0 0 0
Daniel Krenzelok 0 0 0 0 0
Daniel Kurovsky 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Musil 0 1 1 0 0
Martin Necas 0 0 0 0 0
Kristian Reichel 0 0 0 0 0
Tomas Soustal 1 0 1 0 1
Michael Spacek 0 0 1 0 0
Simon Stransky 0 0 0 0 0
Filip Suchy 0 0 0 0 0
Ondrej Vala 0 0 0 0 0
Jakub Zboril 0 0 0 2 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Jakub Skarek 14 3 11 .786 34:33

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Bean 0 0 -1 0 0
Thomas Chabot 1 0 1 0 1
Anthony Cirelli 0 2 2 0 0
Kale Clague 0 0 -1 0 0
Dillon Dube 0 0 0 0 0
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 0 0 0 0
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 0
Julien Gauthier 0 0 0 0 0
Mathieu Joseph 0 1 1 0 0
Tyson Jost 0 0 -1 0 0
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 2 0
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 -1 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 0 0 0 0 1
Nicolas Roy 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Speers 1 0 0 0 1
Mitchell Stephens 1 2 2 0 1
Dylan Strome 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Connor Ingram 5 2 3 .600 34:33