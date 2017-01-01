Russia
2-2-0
USA
4-0-0
Location: Bell Centre
2:36 1ST 123T
Russia100
USA000

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists USA Russia
11:54 Kirill Kaprizov Mikhail Vorobyov 0 1

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Denis Alexeyev 0 0 0 0 0
Kirill Belyayev 0 0 0 0 0
Grigori Dronov 0 0 0 0 0
Denis Guryanov 0 0 0 0 0
Kirill Kaprizov 1 0 1 0 1
Pavel Karnaukhov 0 0 0 0 0
Vadim Kudako 0 0 0 0 0
Danila Kvartalnov 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander Polunin 0 0 0 0 0
Yegor Rykov 0 0 0 0 0
Mikhail Sergachyov 0 0 0 0 0
Mikhail Sidorov 0 0 0 0 0
Yakov Trenin 0 0 0 0 0
Kirill Urakov 0 0 0 0 0
Mikhail Vorobyov 0 1 1 0 0
Yegor Voronkov 0 0 0 0 0
Danil Yurtaikin 0 0 0 0 0
Sergei Zborovski 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Ilya Samsonov 0 0 0 .000 17:24

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Jack Ahcan 0 0 0 0 0
Joey Anderson 0 0 0 0 0
Kieffer Bellows 0 0 0 0 0
Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0
Joe Cecconi 0 0 0 0 0
Casey Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0 0
Erik Foley 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Fox 0 0 0 0 0
Jordan Greenway 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Harper 0 0 0 0 0
Caleb Jones 0 0 0 0 0
Clayton Keller 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Kunin 0 0 0 0 0
Tanner Laczynski 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Lindgren 0 0 0 0 0
Charlie Mcavoy 0 0 0 0 0
Jack Roslovic 0 0 0 0 0
Troy Terry 0 0 0 0 0
Tage Thompson 0 0 0 0 0
Colin White 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Tyler Parsons 1 1 0 .000 17:24