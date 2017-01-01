Canada
3-1-0
Sweden
4-0-0
Location: Bell Centre
7:27 1ST 123T
Canada100
Sweden200

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

Time Team Goal Assists Sweden Canada
6:05 Joel Eriksson ek (SH) Tim Soderlund 1 0
7:43 Mitchell Stephens Anthony Cirelli 1 1
8:05 Carl Grundstrom Alexander Nylander 2 1

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Bean 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas Chabot 0 0 0 0 0
Anthony Cirelli 0 1 1 0 0
Kale Clague 0 0 0 0 0
Dillon Dube 0 0 0 0 0
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 0 0 2 0
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 0
Julien Gauthier 0 0 0 0 0
Mathieu Joseph 0 0 0 0 0
Tyson Jost 0 0 0 0 0
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 0 0
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 0 0 0 0 0
Nicolas Roy 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Speers 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Stephens 1 0 1 0 1
Dylan Strome 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Carter Hart 0 0 0 .000 4:28
Connor Ingram 3 2 1 .333 8:05

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Filip Ahl 0 0 0 0 0
Lias Andersson 0 0 0 0 0
Rasmus Asplund 0 0 0 0 0
David Bernhardt 0 0 0 0 0
Gabriel Carlsson 0 0 0 0 0
Lucas Carlsson 0 0 0 0 0
Rasmus Dahlin 0 0 0 0 0
Jonathan Dalen 0 0 0 0 0
Joel Eriksson ek 1 0 1 0 1
Carl Grundstrom 1 0 1 0 1
Kristoffer Gunnarsson 0 0 0 0 0
Fredrik Karlstrom 0 0 0 0 0
Oliver Kylington 0 0 0 0 0
Jacob Larsson 0 0 0 0 0
Jens Looke 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander Nylander 0 1 1 0 0
Sebastian Ohlsson 0 0 0 2 0
Elias Pettersson 0 0 0 0 0
Tim Soderlund 0 1 0 0 0
Andreas Wingerli 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Felix Sandstrom 1 1 0 .000 12:33