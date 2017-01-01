Canada
3-1-0
USA
4-0-0
Location: Bell Centre
20:00 1ST 123T
Canada000
USA000

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

2nd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

3rd Period Summary

No scoring in this period.

BOX SCORE

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Mathew Barzal 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Bean 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas Chabot 0 0 0 0 0
Anthony Cirelli 0 0 0 0 0
Kale Clague 0 0 0 0 0
Dillon Dube 0 0 0 0 0
Pierre-luc Dubois 0 0 0 0 0
Dante Fabbro 0 0 0 0 0
Julien Gauthier 0 0 0 0 0
Mathieu Joseph 0 0 0 0 0
Tyson Jost 0 0 0 0 0
Noah Juulsen 0 0 0 0 0
Jeremy Lauzon 0 0 0 0 0
Michael Mcleod 0 0 0 0 0
Philippe Myers 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor Raddysh 0 0 0 0 0
Nicolas Roy 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Speers 0 0 0 0 0
Mitchell Stephens 0 0 0 0 0
Dylan Strome 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Carter Hart 0 0 0 .000 0:00

Skaters

Player G A +/- PIM SOG
Jack Ahcan 0 0 0 0 0
Joey Anderson 0 0 0 0 0
Kieffer Bellows 0 0 0 0 0
Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0
Joe Cecconi 0 0 0 0 0
Casey Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0 0
Erik Foley 0 0 0 0 0
Adam Fox 0 0 0 0 0
Jordan Greenway 0 0 0 0 0
Patrick Harper 0 0 0 0 0
Caleb Jones 0 0 0 0 0
Clayton Keller 0 0 0 0 0
Luke Kunin 0 0 0 0 0
Tanner Laczynski 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Lindgren 0 0 0 0 0
Charlie Mcavoy 0 0 0 0 0
Jack Roslovic 0 0 0 0 0
Troy Terry 0 0 0 0 0
Tage Thompson 0 0 0 0 0
Colin White 0 0 0 0 0

Goalies

Player SA GA SV SV% MIN
Tyler Parsons 0 0 0 .000 0:00