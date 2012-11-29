Scott Feschuk: Turn on, tune in, stare at Speedos

The Olympics are almost here: all the pageantry! All the excitement! All the pretending to understand what rhythmic gymnastics is! Here’s a calendar of what to watch for during London 2012.

July 27 The Opening Ceremonies will end with the igniting of the Olympic cauldron and the knowledge that for as long as this symbolic flame remains alight, all the people of earth will be joined in a spirit of peace and harmony—except for some of Asia, most of Africa, all of Syria, the U.S. Congress, the Kardashians and the dozens of voices in Mel Gibson’s head.

July 28 First full day of competition. During the Games, Canadian viewers will have access to 5,500 hours of coverage of 28 sports—23 of which they’ve heard of, six of which they actually care about and one that is borderline hilarious. (We’re staring at you, trampoline.)

July 29 Likely date of the first public bellyaching by an athlete. During the Vancouver Games, there were complaints about the cross-country skiing course (too many turns), the downhill course (too difficult) and the revised luge track (not difficult enough). One Norwegian blamed his poor performance on his neighbour in the athletes’ village having too much sex. We’re basically three good whines away from the IOC changing the Olympic motto to: “Faster, Higher, I Want My Mommy.”

July 31 Swimming’s marquee events begin. Those full-body suits from the 2008 Games helped set new world records in the categories of men’s 100-metre freestyle, women’s 200-metre backstroke and Thing We Pray We Never Have to See Oprah Wearing. They’ve since been banned, but Speedo is back with its new ultra-snug Fastskin3 suits. Tests performed on the men’s trunks show that they reduce passive drag by 16.6 percent, active drag by 5.2 percent and uncertainty about whether the swimmer is circumcised by 100 percent.

Aug. 5 Something just entered my mind and for once it wasn’t Megan Fox in a nurse’s outfit: Why aren’t there a bunch of “cross” sports in the Summer Games? We’re a step away from basically everything in the

Winter Games being crossed. By 2018, we’ll be launching four Norwegians off the ski jump at once, and the biathlon cross will feature more gunfire than the climax of The Expendables. And yet on this day, the Summer Games will cling to the antiquated notion that there’s entertainment to be found in only one javelin being hurled at a time. TODAY’S KIDS FIND THIS BORING, BRO.

Aug. 6 Medals are presented in equestrian to humans who were tangentially involved in the whole thing.

Aug. 7 NBC profiles a U.S. gymnast who battled cancer, fought diabetes, adapted to her third arm and is poised to become the first athlete to medal in the uneven bars without having any internal organs or bones. She credits God.

Aug. 8 The medal round of beach volleyball begins. If the temperature drops below 16 degrees, athletes will be permitted to wear leggings and long-sleeved shirts over their bikinis. Meanwhile, viewers will be permitted to watch a rerun of The Big Bang Theory.

Aug. 10 Angela Merkel reluctantly agrees to hand over four German badmintoners and a pentathlete as part of a plan to bail out Greece’s Olympic team.

Aug. 12 Closing Ceremonies. According to reports, 300 dancers from the Royal Ballet will be on hand to symbolize Britain’s commitment to the arts. Also, the Beatles song “I Am the Walrus” will be performed by Russell Brand to symbolize that

Britain apparently hates us all.

This article originally appeared in Sportsnet magazine.