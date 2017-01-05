Bellator champ Michael Chandler eyes superfight with Rory MacDonald

Bellator MMA is looking to gain ground on the UFC in 2017.

One way to do that might be by taking a page out of the UFC’s playbook and putting together some superfights—the Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez, champion vs. champion type of superfights; not the Ken Shamrock vs. Royce Gracie type of “superfight” Bellator put together last February.

Bellator has a handful of marketable champions, most notable of which is their lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie Radio, Chandler said he’s open to new challenges and that he’d be interested in potentially fighting former UFC star Rory MacDonald.

“I think he needs to come in and get a win, but I would love the Rory MacDonald fight,” Chandler said. “He’s a tall drink of water.”

Henderson (16-3) is coming off a title defence over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in a five-round classic in November.

MacDonald signed with Bellator in August after choosing to leave the UFC as a free agent. The Canadian is recovering from nose surgery and might not make his promotional debut until late 2017 or sometime in 2018. When he was introduced he mentioned his first order of business would be to win the 170-pound welterweight title.

“Benson fought at 170. He’s not a big 170-pounder, but he fought at both weight classes with success at both weight classes. So I don’t know,” Chandler said when asked whether he’d be concerned about the size disadvantage. “To me, it’s just another guy. I train with 170-pounders all the time at the gym, so to me it’s all the same. I’m walking around at 185, 190 (pounds), so I wouldn’t be a tiny welterweight, but I would be fast. Frankie Edgar-esque.”

While interested in a potential MacDonald superfight down the road, Chandler is focused on a fight with Josh Thomson sometime in 2017. The two were scheduled to meet at Bellator 154 last May. Since losing his title to Will Brooks more than two years ago Chandler has won four straight, including when he knocked out Patricky Freire to earn back the vacant 155-pound belt. Thomson (22-8) is 2-0 in Bellator but did not compete in 2016 due to injuries.