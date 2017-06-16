Brunt: Superfight a win-win for Mayweather, McGregor

While one fighter always leaves the ring victorious at the end of a boxing match, you can make the argument that won’t be the case for the upcoming superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Stephen Brunt joined Boomer in the Morning to explain how the amount of money on the table is unlike any McGregor would see from a UFC bout. On the other side, Mayweather has the chance to move his record to 50-0 against an opponent with no professional boxing experience.

You can listen to the full segment below: