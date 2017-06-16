Brunt: Superfight a win-win for Mayweather, McGregor

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
While one fighter always leaves the ring victorious at the end of a boxing match, you can make the argument that won’t be the case for the upcoming superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
Stephen Brunt joined Boomer in the Morning to explain how the amount of money on the table is unlike any McGregor would see from a UFC bout. On the other side, Mayweather has the chance to move his record to 50-0 against an opponent with no professional boxing experience.