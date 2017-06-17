Can Conor McGregor knock out Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather will be heavily favoured in his blockbuster fight against UFC star Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

But, hey, give McGregor some credit here.

“It’s doing a disservice to combat sports, and just biology and athletes aging, it’s doing a disservice to all of that to completely write Conor McGregor off,” said Mike Johnston on The Sportsnet Hotstove on Saturday.

The Sportsnet Hot Stove Will Mayweather-McGregor be a total sideshow? Originally aired June 17 2017





Johnston went on to allude to the fabled “puncher’s chance” that arises in boxing, giving McGregor fans (and Mayweather haters) some hope. The 40-year-old Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 as a professional.

“That’s really where all of the intrigue comes in with this Mayweather-McGregor fight.”

While toppling Mayweather seems an almost impossible task, the brash McGregor could have just what it takes to get the job done.

