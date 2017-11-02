Conor McGregor will co-promote next UFC bout, or won’t fight at all

Conor McGregor is ready to fight for more power in the UFC before he gets back into the octagon.

McGregor told reporters on Wednesday that he’s got his sights set on a co-promotion agreement and/or an ownership stake in the UFC—or he won’t fight at all.

“We’ll see. We’re currently in contract negotiations. There’s a couple of opponents, different sports now in place. You’ve got the boxing game also clawing to get me in. So we’re at the contract negotiation stage. That’s it,” he said.

His company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, co-promoted his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather (and Mayweather Productions) this past summer.

“They’ve got to entice me now because I came from a billion-dollar fight, so they’ve got to entice me with something. I want equity. I want ownership. I want to be true partners in this, similar to the way I was in the Floyd fight,” McGregor said. “I was a promoter and I was a fighter. That must continue for me to continue. Otherwise, I’ve got many entities and many other interests that I can carry on. Also, I’m already set [financially], but we’re in negotiations.”

If the UFC agrees to McGregor’s demands, it would be its first time co-promoting with another organization.

“I certainly love to fight. I certainly have a belt to defend,” McGregor added. “I’m certainly interested in that. We’re in the negotiation stage.”