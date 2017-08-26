Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor results, analysis, video, reaction

Whatever you call it, sport or spectacle, the boxing match between sweet science savant Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor became the most-talked about sporting event of the 21st century.

The mere thought of the greatest boxer of his era taking on the current king of mixed martial arts was outlandish and unrealistic…until it wasn’t.

It was made official on June 14 and after a couple months of fiery hot takes, hyperbole and an international press tour, fight night is finally here.

Stick with us throughout the night for round-by-round coverage of the main event, plus updates on all the festivities in and around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Main event will be delayed

It happened when Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and it’s happening again.

According to multiple reports, since there are so many people trying to watch the fight, there are bandwidth issues and various PPV outages. This will result in a delayed start time.

Earlier today it was announced that the earliest possible start time for the main event would’ve been 11:15 p.m. ET. That has long passed.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when the main event will begin but it looks like it will be closer to 1 a.m. ET.

Anthem singers are ready

As is customary at boxing events, the national anthems for the countries of both fighters will be sung. Popstar and noted fight fan Demi Lovato will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, while Imelda May is tasked with singing Ireland’s anthem Amhrán na bhFiann.

Both men arrived looking ready for business

There is also some royalty in the building. “King James” is one of many celebrities in attendance.

UFC having issues with its PPV servers

Fans had the option to order the pay-per-view on the UFC Fight Pass website, however by the time the main card began the UFC’s servers were feeling the heat.

Suffice it to say, fans are not happy about this.

McGregor, Mayweather pens letters to their fans

Both main event competitors wanted to send a message to their respective supporters prior to the fight and they did so with letters.

Here is McGregor’s:

Mayweather came out of retirement to take this fight and the 49-0 fighter is on record saying this will be his final contest.

“One last note to my fans, thank you for being in my corner for my 49 previous victorious fights,” Mayweather wrote. “There’s so much support and I am simply overwhelmed with gratitude to have given you 20-plus years of me. I will leave this stage knowing I did this for you and my family.”

Here are the complete results from the event:

MAIN EVENT

— Floyd Mayweather (49-0) vs. Conor McGregor (0-0)

UNDERCARD

— Gervonta Davis (18-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1)

— Badou Jack def. Nathan Cleverly by TKO at 2:47 of Round 5

— Andrew Tabiti def. Steve Cunningham by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 100-90)

PRELIMINARY CARD

— Yordenis Ugas def. Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision (94-91, 93-92, 93-92)

— Juan Heraldez def. Jose Miguel Borrego by unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)

— Antonio Hernandez def. Kevin Newman by unanimous decision (57-56, 59-54, 59-54)

— Savannah Marshall def. Sydney LeBlanc by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)