Gotta See It: Mayweather-McGregor ‘Money Belt’ revealed

Arash Madani joined Tim & Sid to talk about the latest press conference from Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, talking about their different approaches to the fight as it nears.

The winner of the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will receive a custom made “Money Belt,” the World Boxing Council announced Wednesday.

This belt contains 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of 24-karat gold and crocodile leather.

The fight takes place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

