Gotta See It: Mayweather-McGregor ‘Money Belt’ revealed

The winner of the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will receive a custom made “Money Belt,” the World Boxing Council announced Wednesday.

This belt contains 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of 24-karat gold and crocodile leather.

The fight takes place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.